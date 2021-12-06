Print

Feds Will Establish Rule-Making Committee for Early 2022

Alexis Gravely
December 6, 2021
 
 

The Department of Education announced Friday that it will establish the Institutional and Programmatic Eligibility Committee for a negotiated rule-making process beginning in January.

The committee will address seven topics, including the 90-10 rule for for-profit institutions, gainful employment, change of ownership and change in control of colleges and universities, and financial responsibility for institutions, such as events that indicate heightened financial risk. Negotiators will meet for three sessions in 2022: Jan. 18 to 21, Feb. 14 to 18 and March 14 to 18.

The department will accept nominations for negotiators until Dec. 10. Negotiators will represent a variety of constituency groups, such as students and student loan borrowers, civil rights organizations, financial aid administrators, all types of postsecondary institutions, and accrediting agencies. It especially encourages nominations from organizations that represent historically underserved and low-income communities.

