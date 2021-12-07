Print

DePaul to Start Winter Quarter Online

By

Scott Jaschik
December 7, 2021
 
 

DePaul University has announced that the first two weeks of the winter quarter will be online.

“DePaul administrators are closely attuned to information emerging about the omicron variant, its potential impact and the potential surge in COVID-19 cases as we travel and gather to celebrate the holidays,” said a statement from the university. “The Community Health Team and university leaders are making decisions based on the best scientific information and data available. Because we start right after the New Year, before other institutions around the country do, and in the spirit of caring for others and Take Care DePaul, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses, Monday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 15, will be held online. In certain cases, exceptions may be made for classes that cannot be offered online.”

The university advised students to wear masks indoors, to stay home if they aren’t feeling well and to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

