University of San Diego Business School Receives $50M Gift

Susan H. Greenberg
December 7, 2021
 
 

The University of San Diego has received one of the largest donations in its history: $50 million from USD board chairman Don Knauss, the former CEO of Clorox, and his wife, Ellie. The gift is intended to educate “ethical and compassionate business leaders” at USD’s business school, which will now be known as the Knauss School of Business, according to a press release.

