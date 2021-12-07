SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University of San Diego Business School Receives $50M Gift
December 7, 2021
The University of San Diego has received one of the largest donations in its history: $50 million from USD board chairman Don Knauss, the former CEO of Clorox, and his wife, Ellie. The gift is intended to educate “ethical and compassionate business leaders” at USD’s business school, which will now be known as the Knauss School of Business, according to a press release.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Former dean at Temple convicted in rankings scandal | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »