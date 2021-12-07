Voight Will Head Institute of Higher Education Policy

The Board of Directors for the Institute of Higher Education Policy has selected Mamie Voight to serve as the organization’s next president and CEO. She has been working as IHEP’s interim president and CEO since February.

“I am thrilled that we have selected a visionary, innovative and inspiring leader to guide IHEP into its fourth decade,” said Jacob Fraire, chair of IHEP’s board and president and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, in a release. “Mamie is committed to racial and socioeconomic equity, passionate about higher education’s role in creating a more just society and dedicated to inclusivity, diversity, rigor, collaboration and teamwork.”

Voight joined IHEP in 2013 and previously served as senior vice president for research and policy, a role in which she oversaw the Postsecondary Value Commission and Degrees When Due initiatives. Prior to IHEP, she worked in various roles at the Education Trust. She has two master’s degrees, one in civil engineering and another in public policy.