WVU Faculty Senate Scraps No-Confidence Resolution

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate spiked a resolution of no confidence in the president and provost after deciding its concerns over shared governance did not warrant the action, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The original resolution noted that E. Gordon Gee, president of the university, and Maryanne Reed, provost, did not issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate even after faculty members and students voiced their support for one. The Faculty Senate voted to strike that portion from the resolution because it detracted from their other shared governance concerns.

The no-confidence resolution ultimately failed in a 20-to-103 vote.

The Board of Governors issued a statement in support of Gee and Reed after the meeting Monday.

“Though we are disappointed that this amended resolution was brought forward, it does present an opportunity for the University to come together and refrain from creating further division,” Tom Jones, chair of the board, wrote in a statement. “Let us use this moment for improved communication and productive dialogue on critical issues.”