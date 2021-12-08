SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Alignment to Focus on Working Learners
Several colleges and universities that focus on adult and working learners are joining forces to try to better serve those students and ensure they have access to high-quality programs.
Western Governors University and the Alamo Colleges District in Texas are the first two of what will eventually be a dozen members of the Workforce Education Network, convened by Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions. EdAssist works with about 230 companies to help their employees find educational programs at a network of about 235 colleges around the country. About 400,000 students are using the EdAssist platform this year.
Jill Buban, vice president and general manager of EdAssist Solutions, said the institutions have agreed to work together to identify and develop “high-quality, high-need programs” to educate and train employees at the companies with which Bright Horizons works. The group’s members will also focus, though, on advocating for adult and working learners and addressing national issues such as affordability and ensuring return on investment for students.
“We can get further and farther together by collaborating than by going it alone,” Buban said. “By bringing together like-minded institutions that are focused on success of the adult learner, we think we can help higher education serve these students better.”
On Tuesday, meanwhile, Achieving the Dream and Lumina Foundation announced a series of grants to 20 community colleges aimed at increasing the enrollment of adults from racial minority groups into credit and non-credit-bearing programs. The Prioritizing Adult Community College Enrollment initiative includes institutions in eight states.
.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Huge coaching contracts—unjustifiable or business as usual?
- Eastern Michigan Faculty Votes No Confidence in President
- Iowa Pays Nearly $2 Million in Christian Student Group Suits
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Faculty should study video games to improve their teaching (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges must prepare for the inevitable arrival of Omicron
- When suspending a professor isn't enough
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »