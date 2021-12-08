SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University of Southern California Student Has Omicron Variant
December 8, 2021
A University of Southern California student has contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The university said the student had flown domestically.
“USC can confirm the individual is a USC student who is currently isolating and doing well. The case was detected as part of USC’s routine surveillance testing program; all campus close contacts have been identified, were notified, and are in quarantine,” the statement from the university said. “The individual did not attend classes or organized activities on campus during their infectious period.”
