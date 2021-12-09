SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Understanding Abortion Clinic Selection
December 9, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Orlaith Heymann, a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at the University of Cincinnati, examines the painful process by which individuals choose an abortion clinic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
