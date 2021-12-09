Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Understanding Abortion Clinic Selection

By

Doug Lederman
December 9, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Orlaith Heymann, a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at the University of Cincinnati, examines the painful process by which individuals choose an abortion clinic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Transforming Giving Relationships
Into Transformational Ones
When Does Someone Have
a Long COVID Disability?
The Importance of Faculty Engagement

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

TAG! You’re It: State Affordability Guarantees for Transfer Students
NECHE 2021 Musings
Fixing the College Business Model
Are Free Classes Easier to Drop?
Making Your Research Applicable for Mainstream Audiences
Why Would an Institution Refuse a Charitable Contribution?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 