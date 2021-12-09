New Funds to Help Community Colleges Enroll Adult Learners

A group of 20 community colleges across eight states will receive grants from the Lumina Foundation to increase enrollment of adult learners.

The goal of the initiative is to help colleges put strategies in place to engage and enroll older adults, especially Black, Latinx and Native American students, in programs that lead to quality credentials. Each institution will receive up to $75,000 to fund its efforts with guidance from partner organizations, including Achieving the Dream, a nonprofit focused on academic success among community college students. Achieving the Dream will also create a digital tool kit to share best practices with community college leaders nationwide.

“The colleges receiving grants are prioritizing adults by strategically supporting their participation at scale,” Chauncy Lennon, vice president for learning and work at Lumina, said in a press release.

The cohort of colleges includes eight Hispanic-serving institutions, one historically Black college, one Asian American and Native American–Pacific Islander–serving institution, and one college that serves incarcerated students. Nine are urban colleges, six are suburban and five are in rural areas.