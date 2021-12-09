Ohio Valley University Will Close

Ohio Valley University, in West Virginia, will close at the end of the semester, The Christian Chronicle reported.

Michael Ross, president of the university, told the newspaper, “We strive to be an institution that conducts business with integrity while being good stewards of our resources. Our current situation precludes us from doing that. I am proud of what we have accomplished and the changes we made to preserve the mission of the school. We hold our heads high knowing we did the right things for the right reasons.”

The university is working on a plan to help students finish their educations elsewhere. Enrollment has dipped below 200.

Last week, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission posted the agenda for its meeting Friday. One item: revoking Ohio Valley’s authority to confer degrees.

The explanatory materials say, “On or about October 20, 2021, OVU students, parents, and employees began reporting complaints to the commission office. The issues complained of ranged from the inability of the institution to provide academic transcripts to the institution’s failure for months to compensate employees for work performed. In response, Commission staff conducted a meeting with OVU officials on October 29, 2021. During this meeting OVU confirmed the reported issues were accurate and ongoing.”

Ohio Valley is affiliated with the Churches of Christ.