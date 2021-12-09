SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Solicitor General Tells Supreme Court Not to Take Affirmative Action Case
The Office of the Solicitor General of the United States filed a brief with the Supreme Court urging the court not to take the case involving Harvard University’s affirmative action policies.
The brief noted that a district court judge and a federal appeals court have already reviewed the case and found Harvard’s policies to be legal. The Supreme Court had been expected to say in June whether it would hear the appeal, but the justices instead asked the solicitor general for her opinion.
The brief also noted that Students for Fair Admissions has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider a series of decisions that make affirmative action legal in college admissions and said there was no reason to do so.
Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said, “The solicitor general’s brief regrettably advocates for the continuation of racial classifications and preferences in college admissions—a position that nearly three out of four Americans of all races oppose.”
