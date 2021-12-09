Print

U of Maryland Sees Surge in Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 Cases

Scott Jaschik
December 9, 2021
 
 

The University of Maryland at College Park is dealing with a surge in post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 cases, WJLA News reported.

The surge was expected due to student travel and more exposure to non-vaccinated people.

The university is responding with a mass distribution of KN95 masks.

