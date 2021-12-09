SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Maryland Sees Surge in Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 Cases
December 9, 2021
The University of Maryland at College Park is dealing with a surge in post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 cases, WJLA News reported.
The surge was expected due to student travel and more exposure to non-vaccinated people.
The university is responding with a mass distribution of KN95 masks.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Race and full-time faculty-student ratios in SUNY, CUNY
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Shopify sued by publishers alleging copyright violations
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »