Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Middlebury Goes Online for Rest of Semester

By

Scott Jaschik
December 10, 2021
 
 

Middlebury College is moving all classes and final exams online for the rest of the semester.

The announcement Thursday came after 34 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, bringing the total to 49 active student cases and one active employee case.

"While many of the new cases we have identified appear to be connected, occurring in clusters among people who socialize together, an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 increases the likelihood of broader community transmission. Given the timing of this increase, coinciding with the end of the fall semester and imminent student departures, we have decided to move immediately to remote instruction and postpone in-person events. This includes classes that meet on Friday, December 10, final exams, and all formal and informal events, including athletics competitions and performing arts," the announcement said. 

"With more than 99 percent of students fully vaccinated and many already receiving booster doses, the risk of adverse health outcomes from the Delta variant is low. Rising student cases that require isolation, ongoing transmission, and the few days remaining in the semester warrant the change to remote instruction," the announcement added.

The college is encouraging students to leave Middlebury now, but is making arrangements for those who cannot.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Collaborative Research Across Continents
Transforming Giving Relationships
Into Transformational Ones
When Does Someone Have
a Long COVID Disability?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for a 2020 Grad Working in Ed Tech
When Your Job Interferes With Your Work
#NECHE Day Two
TAG! You’re It: State Affordability Guarantees for Transfer Students
NECHE 2021 Musings

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 