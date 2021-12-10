SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University of Oxford Is ‘COVID Hotspot’
December 10, 2021
The University of Oxford is a “COVID hotspot,” according to a letter sent by Louise Richardson, the vice chancellor, to employees, the BBC reported.
The British university has 170 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 33 percent in a week. Many of the cases involve Omicron, the new variant.
Oxford employees are being encouraged to work from home if possible, cancel Christmas parties, wear masks indoors and get vaccinated.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Can These Colleges Be Saved? | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Survey shows annual decline in number of Ph.D.s awarded
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »