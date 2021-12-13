Print

Academic Minute: Students’ Perceptions of Homework

Doug Lederman
December 13, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Arnold Glass, professor of psychology at Rutgers University, examines whether students think they benefit from homework. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

