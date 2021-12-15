Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Renewable Assignments, Wikipedia and Metaliteracy

By

Doug Lederman
December 15, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Trudi Jacobson, Distinguished Librarian at the University at Albany, discusses one way Wikipedia can be beneficial to students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Help Students Develop ‘Mental Immunity’
Keeping Academic Integrity at the Forefront
of Higher Education
Reckoning With the Chilling Effect
of New State Laws

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Should Institutions Support Sports Programs That Don’t Make Money?
Virtual Conferencing, Day One
The Global Supply Chain and ‘Arriving Today’
Google Enters Higher Ed in a Big Way
The Countdown
A Collab Space of One’s Own

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 