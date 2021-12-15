SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Renewable Assignments, Wikipedia and Metaliteracy
December 15, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Trudi Jacobson, Distinguished Librarian at the University at Albany, discusses one way Wikipedia can be beneficial to students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Marian political science faculty and alumni fight for program
- When suspending a professor isn't enough
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »