Compilation on the Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis

By

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2021
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “The Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

