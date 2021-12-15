SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Compilation on the Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis
December 15, 2021
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “The Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
