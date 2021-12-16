SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Wicked Students for a Wicked World
December 16, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Paul Hanstedt, professor of education studies at Washington and Lee University, describes a new way to think about solving problems. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UNC system to launch ambitious $97 million ed-tech start-up
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty clash with Duke on proposed writing program changes
- Columbia student worker strike halts campus operations
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »