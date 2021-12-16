Print

Academic Minute: Wicked Students for a Wicked World

Doug Lederman
December 16, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Paul Hanstedt, professor of education studies at Washington and Lee University, describes a new way to think about solving problems. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

