Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review.

Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.

“We’ve seen a contraction mostly through a combination of closures and mergers,” Vic Borden, project director and professor of higher education and student affairs in Indiana University’s School of Education, said in a press release.

“The bachelor’s institutions categories decreased by close to 20 percent in number,” he said, “but the research and doctoral universities are the one sector that has grown, by just about 10 percent.”

Borden said in an interview that a change to the classifications this year is the creation of a new category for special-focus institutions that have large research portfolios, including specialized medical institutions.

The updates to the classifications will be available for public review by higher education administrators over the next six weeks before becoming official by the end of January.