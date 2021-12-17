$50M Gift Launches Energy Institute at Oklahoma State

A $50 million donation to Oklahoma State University will establish a new institute for American energy, the university announced Thursday. Half the gift comes from the Harold Hamm Foundation and half comes from Continental Resources, the oil and gas exploration and production company that Hamm founded.

The Hamm Institute for American Energy will aim to educate “the next generation of energy leaders—in Oklahoma, the United States and from around the world—cementing Oklahoma’s legacy as a global energy leader,” according to the press release. The institute will host symposia, speakers and energy summits and eventually house a museum showcasing “the history and storied legacy of Oklahoma’s great energy leaders.”

Hamm, an Oklahoma native, has spent more than five decades working in the oil and gas industry.

“Oklahoma is an energy state and Harold is our energy icon,” said Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt. “This collaboration between one of our great universities and one of our most innovative and successful energy companies and entrepreneurs will raise the bar for American energy innovation.”

Hamm said he sees the institute “as a game changer—a place where the best and the brightest will come together to responsibly solve the world’s energy challenges. A third of the world lives in energy poverty. We need to fix that. And we need to make sure Americans will always have an abundance of reliable, affordable energy for generations to come.”