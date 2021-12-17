Print

Academic Minute: Benefits, Risks and Accuracy of Social Media

Doug Lederman
December 17, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mindy Brummett, assistant professor of physical therapy at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, explores how health-care workers can use social media wisely. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

