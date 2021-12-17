Print

Pulse Podcast: Adam Geller of Edthena

By

Doug Lederman
December 17, 2021
 
 

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a discussion with Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena, a platform that uses classroom video to help train teachers. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, The Pulse’s host, Geller discusses evidence-based approaches to teacher training, the use of e-portfolios and other topics.

