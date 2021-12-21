Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UC San Diego Will Go Online Only in January

By

Scott Jaschik
December 21, 2021
 
 

The University of California, San Diego, is the latest institution to go online only in January, out of concern for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Chancellor Pradeep Khosla released a statement Tuesday that said, “In anticipation of a surge that may coincide with the planned start of our in-person, residential Winter Quarter, UC San Diego is exercising caution and moving our instruction to a remote-only mode from Jan. 3 to 17.”

He also said, “During this time we will incrementally populate the campus (with students, faculty) using a more comprehensive testing regimen.”

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

