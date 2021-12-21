SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UC San Diego Will Go Online Only in January
December 21, 2021
The University of California, San Diego, is the latest institution to go online only in January, out of concern for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Chancellor Pradeep Khosla released a statement Tuesday that said, “In anticipation of a surge that may coincide with the planned start of our in-person, residential Winter Quarter, UC San Diego is exercising caution and moving our instruction to a remote-only mode from Jan. 3 to 17.”
He also said, “During this time we will incrementally populate the campus (with students, faculty) using a more comprehensive testing regimen.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Colleges adjust plans because of COVID-19
- How colleges can prepare for spring during an ongoing pandemic (opinion)
- U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
- Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
- Trial of former Harvard chemistry chair set to begin
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »