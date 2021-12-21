UC San Diego Will Go Online Only in January

The University of California, San Diego, is the latest institution to go online only in January, out of concern for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Chancellor Pradeep Khosla released a statement Tuesday that said, “In anticipation of a surge that may coincide with the planned start of our in-person, residential Winter Quarter, UC San Diego is exercising caution and moving our instruction to a remote-only mode from Jan. 3 to 17.”

He also said, “During this time we will incrementally populate the campus (with students, faculty) using a more comprehensive testing regimen.”