Albion President Quits

Mathew Johnson has resigned as president of Albion College, which he has led since July of 2020.

The Albion announcement said that Johnson would serve as president of the Commission for Public Purpose in Higher Education. The commission is responsible for the development of the Carnegie Foundation's basic and elective classification systems of higher education institutions. The Carnegie Foundation's classification system is moving to Albion.

Johnson has faced much criticism on the campus. A petition calling for his removal said he was “bullying staff and students to get his way. " The petition throws a host of accusations at Johnson, including allegations that he profited from campus construction projects, hired nonwhite employees only because of their skin color and kept two goats on campus against city law. Johnson denied the accusations but students, faculty and alumni continued to push for his removal.