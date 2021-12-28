More Bowl Game Changes Due to COVID

A fourth bowl game has been called off due to COVID-19. The EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl, the Fenway Bowl and the Military Bowl had already been called off.

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was called off Monday night due to an increase in the number of players at Boise State University who have COVID-19.

Boise State was to play Central Michigan University.

Central Michigan will now play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, ESPN reported. The team will play Washington State University.

Washington State was originally going to play the University of Miami, but Miami pulled out due to COVID-19.