Anger Over Cancellation of 5th Bowl Game

The University of California, Los Angeles, pulled out of the Holiday Bowl Tuesday, only hours before it was to play North Carolina State University, ESPN reported.

The Holiday Bowl is the fifth bowl game called off this year, following the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl, the Fenway Bowl and the Military Bowl.

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren criticized UCLA. “Felt lied to, to be honest,” Doeren said. “We felt like UCLA probably knew something was going on, didn’t tell anybody on our side. We had no clue they were up against that. I don’t feel like it was very well handled from their university. It would have been great to have had a heads-up so two or three days ago we could have found a plan B. Disappointing.”

UCLA athletics director Martin Jarmond made a statement on Twitter: “With today's COVID results, our medical staff deemed it unsafe for us to compete this evening. While we had isolated COVID challenges, we were still in a position to compete up until today. I am truly disappointed for everyone who was involved with the game.”