Academic Minute: Universal Design for Learning in Virtual Formats

Doug Lederman
January 4, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Melissa Wells, assistant professor in the department of education studies at SUNY Empire State College, discusses why different students may need different learning techniques. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

