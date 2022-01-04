SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Universal Design for Learning in Virtual Formats
January 4, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Melissa Wells, assistant professor in the department of education studies at SUNY Empire State College, discusses why different students may need different learning techniques. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- William Paterson plans to lay off 100 full-time professors
- More colleges move January programs online
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »