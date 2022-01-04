Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Southwestern Offers Free Campus Space to Kumeyaay Nation

By

Maria Carrasco
January 4, 2022
 
 

Southwestern College, a community college in California, will allow members of the Kumeyaay Nation, a group of local Indigenous tribes, to use the college’s event spaces free of charge, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.  

The college’s governing board approved the measure last month as part of a larger campus effort to empower the local Indigenous community. Last January, members of the college’s governing board established that a land acknowledgment would be read before every public meeting at the college, recognizing that all five campuses sit on ancestral Kumeyaay land. The board also partnered with Chairwoman Erica Pinto from the Jamul Indian Village and agreed to waive rental fees—which range from $100 to $1,000, depending on the size of the event space and the expected attendance, the Union-Tribune reported. Pinto hopes the waived fees will let the tribe’s youth council write, produce and perform plays in the campus’s Performing Arts Center, which includes a 540-seat auditorium and a 151-seat black box theater.

“It’s just important, because we’re creative people and it’s a brand-new facility, and to be able to go down there and utilize this facility free of charge is excellent for us,” Pinto told the Union-Tribune.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Trustees Cannot Punt on College Football
Student Voting Is Not
Where It Should Be

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on "The Great Upheaval"
Surrender Is Not Adaptation
What Is Engaged Scholarship and How Can It Improve Your Research?
Can the Humanities Truly Transform Undergraduates’ Lives?
Are Snow Days Still a Thing?
The World for Sale and the Ethics of Campus Energy Use

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 