Syracuse Chancellor Has COVID-19
January 4, 2022
Kent Syverud, the chancellor of Syracuse University, announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, WSYR-TV reported. Syverud wrote that he is “vaccinated and received a booster shot, and am fortunate that my symptoms are mild.”
