Academic Minute: Gender-Neutral Language
January 5, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Deborah J. Bennett, professor of liberal arts at the Berklee College of Music, explores the limits of teaching languages with only masculine or feminine pronouns. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
