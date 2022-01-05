SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Michigan Bills Would Give Sexual Abuse Victims Window to Sue
January 5, 2022
The Michigan state Legislature will consider newly announced bills that would open a 30-day window in which more than 1,000 sexual abuse victims of a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor, Robert Anderson, could sue the university for damages, regardless of the statute of limitations, the Associated Press reported. Michigan passed similar legislation following the conviction of Larry Nassar, the former U.S. women’s gymnastics team physician who was convicted of molesting girls and women, including at Michigan State University.
