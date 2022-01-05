Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michigan Bills Would Give Sexual Abuse Victims Window to Sue

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 5, 2022
 
 

The Michigan state Legislature will consider newly announced bills that would open a 30-day window in which more than 1,000 sexual abuse victims of a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor, Robert Anderson, could sue the university for damages, regardless of the statute of limitations, the Associated Press reported. Michigan passed similar legislation following the conviction of Larry Nassar, the former U.S. women’s gymnastics team physician who was convicted of molesting girls and women, including at Michigan State University.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Tackle Inequity
in Higher Education Head-On
Trustees Cannot Punt on College Football
Student Voting Is Not
Where It Should Be

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Artificial Intelligence to Assist, Tutor, Teach and Assess in Higher Ed
Artificial Intelligence to Assist, Tutor, Teach and Assess in Higher Ed
Readers Respond on Snow Days
‘The Next Supper,’ the Future of Restaurants and the Post-Pandemic University
Accountability and Support Partners
From Transactional to Transformational Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 