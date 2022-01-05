Print

More Than 1,000 Michigan Faculty Members Will Teach Online

By

Scott Jaschik
January 5, 2022
 
 

More than 1,000 faculty members at the University of Michigan have vowed to teach online today, or to help those who do, defying an order from the president, Mark Schlissel, The Detroit News reported.

The faculty members say they don’t want to teach in person because of the risks of getting COVID-19.

The university has said that new steps, including a broad mask mandate and required booster shots, will protect students and faculty members.

