More Than 1,000 Michigan Faculty Members Will Teach Online
January 5, 2022
More than 1,000 faculty members at the University of Michigan have vowed to teach online today, or to help those who do, defying an order from the president, Mark Schlissel, The Detroit News reported.
The faculty members say they don’t want to teach in person because of the risks of getting COVID-19.
The university has said that new steps, including a broad mask mandate and required booster shots, will protect students and faculty members.
