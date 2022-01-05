Print

Rutgers, Texas State and Other Colleges Go Online

By

Scott Jaschik
January 5, 2022
 
 

More institutions are moving classes online to deal with Omicron.

Rutgers University announced that the system would spend several weeks online before returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 31. Students have been told to return to housing Jan. 29 and 30, not Jan. 16-17. “Information on any financial credits or offsets will be forthcoming,” the university said.

Denise M. Trauth, the president of Texas State University, wrote to students and employees that while classes would start, on schedule, Jan. 18, they would all be online until Jan. 31. She stressed that no classes were being canceled. Students still may move into their residence halls as previously scheduled.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced that classes would begin as scheduled Jan. 10 but would be online only until Jan. 24.

Huston-Tillotson University, in Texas, will be online from Jan. 10 to Jan. 24.

