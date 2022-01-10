SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Harnessing the Power of Health-Care Apps
January 10, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Sal Agnihothri, professor of supply chain and business analytics at Binghamton University, weighs the risks of sharing health data through your phone. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
