Academic Minute: Harnessing the Power of Health-Care Apps

Doug Lederman
January 10, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Sal Agnihothri, professor of supply chain and business analytics at Binghamton University, weighs the risks of sharing health data through your phone. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

