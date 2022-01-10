SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Penn and Ivy League Back Transgender Athlete
The University of Pennsylvania and the Ivy League have issued statements backing Lia Thomas, a member of the women’s swim team at Penn. Thomas has been breaking records and has been subject of much criticism because she is transgender.
Penn said on Twitter that as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, “Penn is governed by the policies of the national governing body. Lia Thomas has met or exceeded all NCAA protocols over the past two years for a transgender female student-athlete to compete for a women’s team. She will continue to represent the Penn women’s swimming team in competition this season.”
The Ivy League statement also said that Thomas has complied with all the protocols. It said, “The Ivy League reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all student-athletes while condemning transphobia and discrimination in any form.”
