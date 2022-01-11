California Community College District Goes Online

The Los Rios Community College District, in California, has moved most classes online until Jan. 31.

The district said the move was in “response to skyrocketing case numbers in our region.”

“Though most of our employees and students are vaccinated, the sheer volume of cases is leading to concerns about serious breakthrough cases, rising hospitalization rates in our region, and the operational impacts of large-scale staff and student absences,” the district added.

The Los Rios district has four colleges: American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College and Sacramento City College.