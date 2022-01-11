Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Wyoming Changes Approach to Testing

By

Scott Jaschik
January 11, 2022
 
 

The University of Wyoming has announced a new approach to COVID-19 testing in the spring semester.

The university will no longer require all students and employees to be tested. It will test those who seek it out, and it will test a random sample of 3 percent of students and employees on Jan. 18.

“There’s already good reason to believe that the virus, particularly the Omicron variant, is widespread in our community. Positivity rates are now growing rapidly, and the risk of creating an environment for further transmission at a mass testing event likely would offset information we would gain from it,” said President Ed Seidel. “We’re making this late change in plans in response to the rapidly changing landscape caused by Omicron, which is highly transmissible but appears to cause less severe illness than previous versions of COVID-19.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education
All In? Or Just Some?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Build a Better University.
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022
When Articles Collide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 