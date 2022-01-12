SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Resettlement Campuses for Refugees
January 12, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Diya Abdo, professor of English at Guilford College, explores one key way to help refugees in this country. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
