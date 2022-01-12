Ellucian Acquires Financial Aid Software Provider CampusLogic

The higher education technology company Ellucian announced Tuesday it will acquire CampusLogic, a company that helps students apply for financial aid more easily. Nearly 800 higher education institutions use CampusLogic on behalf of more than five million students.

The acquisition is the first investment by Ellucian since it was acquired by Blackstone/Vista Equity Partners in September. Lindsay Stanley, a spokeswoman for Ellucian, said in an email that the investment in CampusLogic “reinforces the company’s strategy of growth tied to the acceleration of digital transformation in higher ed.”

Stanley said that with CampusLogic in its portfolio, Ellucian will be better positioned to support students in discovering, applying and securing resources needed for enrolling and ultimately receiving their degrees.

Ellucian is a technology solutions provider for more than 2,700 higher education institutions around the world. CampusLogic seeks to simplify the financial aid application process for students while also helping them to discover grants, scholarships and other forms of funding.

Laura Ipsen, CEO of Ellucian, said in a statement that 86 percent of students in the United States now receive financial aid and that institutions are confronting an uptick in financial aid staff departures, creating an increasing workload. She said Ellucian’s track record enabling the digital transformation of higher ed and CampusLogic’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial aid product will combine to increase interactivity and speed with which students can get help meeting their financial needs.

“Integrating CampusLogic’s capabilities across Ellucian’s comprehensive SaaS offerings creates new opportunities for innovation beyond student financial success to address the issue of student well-being,” Ipsen said.

Gregg Scoresby, founder and CEO of CampusLogic, will join Ellucian in a new role focused on student success and well-being.