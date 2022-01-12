Oregon Grad Students File Complaint Against University

The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation at the University of Oregon has filed a complaint of an unfair labor practice against the university for the way it has returned to in-person teaching, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The union says in-person teaching is a change in teaching conditions that should require negotiations.

Oregon has 982 COVID-19 cases among students and employees, according to its data dashboard. That is up from 154 cases the week before.

The university instituted new COVID-19 policies stating that instructors — including graduate teaching fellows — may move courses online on two conditions. They must have the support of their deans or department heads, and their classes must be experiencing 20 percent or more COVID-19-related student absences. Instructors who continue to work in-person must record their class sessions for students who are absent.

Mel Keller, president of the union, said there is “mass confusion around the new policy."

Said Keller: “There’s no explanation on if it needs to be 20 percent of students submit a COVID test, or if it’s on word-of-mouth alone, if students are absent but don’t give COVID-related reasons. It is incredibly unclear.”