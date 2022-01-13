Print

Academic Minute: Curtailing Morphine and Opioid Use

Doug Lederman
January 13, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Oliver Civelli, professor of neuropharmacology at the University of California, Irvine, determines a possible solution to helping curb the opioid epidemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

