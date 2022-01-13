Print

Louisville Backs Off Punishing Online Teaching

By

Scott Jaschik
January 13, 2022
 
 

The University of Louisville has backed away from a policy of saying it will punish professors who teach online rather than in person, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.

On Monday, David Owen, acting dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said there was no “wiggle room” in the policy.

But on Tuesday, Owen said, “I certainly recognize … chairs require a degree of flexibility to manage individual and short-term circumstances as they see fit.”

Christine Ehrick, chair of the history department, described the latest statement as a “huge change,” because faculty members previously were told they had no flexibility. “I think a lot of chairs saw this as something of a victory and a de-escalation of a situation that really did not need to become so antagonistic,” she said.

