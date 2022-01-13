SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Louisville Backs Off Punishing Online Teaching
The University of Louisville has backed away from a policy of saying it will punish professors who teach online rather than in person, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.
On Monday, David Owen, acting dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said there was no “wiggle room” in the policy.
But on Tuesday, Owen said, “I certainly recognize … chairs require a degree of flexibility to manage individual and short-term circumstances as they see fit.”
Christine Ehrick, chair of the history department, described the latest statement as a “huge change,” because faculty members previously were told they had no flexibility. “I think a lot of chairs saw this as something of a victory and a de-escalation of a situation that really did not need to become so antagonistic,” she said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Students are more stressed now than last January
- Some colleges stick with in-person classes as COVID spikes
- Ohio State drops effort to update student information system
- The Revolution in Higher Education Is Already Underway | Higher Ed Gamma
- A chief academic officer shares leadership lessons from the pandemic (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- The era of flexible work in higher education has begun
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Northeastern chancellor: In-person ed is 'gold standard'
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »