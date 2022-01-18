Print

Academic Minute: Inclusive and Supportive Teaching and Learning

Doug Lederman
January 18, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Karla I. Loya, assistant professor of educational leadership in higher education at the University of Hartford, explains why fostering an inclusive environment is key during a time of crisis. And if you missed Monday’s Academic Minute, in which Wayne State University’s Kevin Ketels delves into the reasons behind the shortages American consumers are finding, please click here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

