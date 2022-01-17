Academic Minute
Four Reasons Americans Are Still Seeing Empty Shelves

Why are consumers still finding empty shelves? In today's Academic Minute, Wayne State University's Kevin Ketels delves into the reasons behind the shortages. Ketels is an assistant professor of teaching in global supply chain management at Wayne State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

