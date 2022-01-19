Print

Academic Minute: Are We Biased Against Government?

By

Doug Lederman
January 19, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Anna Amirkhanyan, professor of public administration and policy at American University, explores why trust in government is said to be at an all-time low. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

