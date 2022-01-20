Report Examines Dual Enrollment Programs in 16 States

A new report released by the nonprofit Southern Regional Education Board looks at dual-enrollment programs across 16 states, breaking down variances, shared elements and practices worth watching. It finds differences in how such programs are funded, student eligibility, workforce and educational goals, and more. The report, titled “Dual Enrollment: Common Issues Across SREB States,” notes that comparisons can be problematic given how much the structure of such programs can differ across state lines.

SREB also notes that the lack of cohesion in what dual enrollment means creates “the need to develop common definitions of dual enrollment that clearly mark out the terms and the territory.” Typically it refers to programs for which students earn both high school and college credit.

Existing research around dual-enrollment programs, the report finds, is often limited in scope, inconclusive about what factors lead to positive outcomes for students and commonly outdated.

As part of the report, SREB flags practices worth watching, including programs at West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Jefferson Community & Technical College.

SREB will further address dual-enrollment details in the report at a February conference.