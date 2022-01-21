Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Faculty Protest at Pasadena City College

By

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2022
 
 

Faculty members at Pasadena City College held a protest Thursday against returning to class in person on Monday, The Pasadena Star-News reported.

Professors noted that many colleges in Southern California are returning at later dates, such as Cerritos College on March 7, Whittier College on Feb. 21 and California State University, Northridge, on Feb. 14.

“We’re here to call for a safe return to work,” said Mary-Ellen Crook, vice president of the faculty union, the Pasadena City College Faculty Association. “We’re ready to go back, but we are ready to go back when it is safe for the faculty, for the students and, really, for the whole community.”

In addition, she noted that many students rely on public transportation to come to campus.

College officials noted that they have taken many steps to promote safety from COVID-19. For instance, the college is limiting the number of students per class and courses offered. “For the spring 2022 semester, which started Jan. 10, roughly 58 percent of courses are offered face-to-face; the remainder are hybrid or online-only classes,” said a press release.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fostering Wellness During a Time
of Continued COVID Uncertainty
The Big Threat to Academic Freedom
No One’s Talking About
Fire Mark Schlissel,
but Don’t Troll Him

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A New Way to Talk About New Books About Academic Innovation
What If Nothing Matters?
Reckoning With the Past, Preparing for a Better Future
A Different First Day
Do We Expect Fish to Climb Trees?
Learning Communities and Registration Issues

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 