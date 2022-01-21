SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UNC Chapel Hill Adds $2M to Threatened Library Budget
January 21, 2022
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will direct $2 million annually to its library budgets, changing course on a much-criticized plan to cut collections to reduce the library’s budget by $5 million over two years. Some journal subscriptions will still be eliminated in an effort to cut costs, however, the university said in an announcement. “We will use this opportunity to further refine our subscription list and make the most strategic collection decisions we can for this university,” said Elaine Westbrooks, university librarian. The recurring funds will come from the facilities and administrative costs built into research grants to support core university operations, according to Chapel Hill.
