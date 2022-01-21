Zuckerberg, Chan Gift $50M to University of Hawai‘i

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $50 million to the University of Hawai‘i—the largest gift the public university has ever received, Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday.

The gift is earmarked for research on the impact of climate change on Hawaii’s oceans and ecosystem preservation.

“This transformative gift will enable our world-class experts to accelerate conservation research for the benefit of Hawaii and the world,” David Lassner, president of the university, said in a statement.