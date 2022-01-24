SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Facing Inevitable Climate Migration
January 24, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Peter F. Cannavo, professor and chair of government at Hamilton College, suggests how best to protect those who stand to lose their homes and towns in the face of impending climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
